Many people suffer from sleep disorders, the nocturnal merry-go-round of thoughts or drag themselves through the day again “dog-tired” after the time change next Sunday. What you should definitely know about healthy sleep and how you can finally sleep better and more restfully is the subject of the new podcast “Dog Tired & Knallwach” from the health insurance company BKK VBU.

Too little sleep as a health risk

Life is just more fun when you have a good night’s sleep. Too little sleep, on the other hand, not only puts you in a bad mood, but is also unhealthy in the long run. The immune system suffers and the risk of cardiovascular disease or obesity increases.

Just in time for the time change on Sunday, March 26th, 2023, the mental health activist and author Sonja Koppitz will talk to sleep expert Thea Herold from the Sleep Academy Berlin and BKK VBU press spokeswoman Wiebke Kottenkamp about the most important third of our lives: sleep. The average German sleeps around 219,000 hours over the course of their life. This recovery time is essential for body and mind, because vital processes take place during sleep: nerve cells connect, proteins are built, hormones are released and the brain processes and “cleans up”. If the body does not have enough regeneration time during sleep, this has consequences for physical and mental health.

Sleep well even in stressful times

But how much sleep do people need? Are there sleep differences between men and women and how can you learn to fall asleep and stay asleep even in stressful times? What specific health offers are there that promote good sleep? All of these questions are dealt with in the prevention podcast “Hundetired & Knallwach” by the BKK VBU. “Unfortunately, many people are not aware of how valuable a good night’s sleep is for their own health. That’s why it’s important for us to raise awareness and educate, but also to give lots of practical tips on how to finally sleep better,” explains Babett Stäbler-Kirsten, Health promotion & prevention officer at the BKK VBU, the idea of ​​the podcast she initiated.

