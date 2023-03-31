ARAG experts provide information about the change in the transfusion law

With the change in the Transfusion Act (TFG), the sexual orientation of blood donors may no longer play a role. In the future, only sexual risk behavior will be decisive for donating blood. In addition, the existing age limit for blood donations will also be abolished as a result of the change in the law. The German Medical Association (BÄK) has four months to “Hemotherapy Guideline” to adjust. Among other things, it defines criteria for the approval, deferral and exclusion of people from donating blood. The ARAG experts with an overview.

That is new

The aim of the Transfusion Act (TFG) is the safe collection of blood and blood components and the safe supply of blood products to the population. A change in the law will come into force at the beginning of April. Then gay and bisexual men as well as transgender people will be able to donate blood without restrictions. Only the individual sexual behavior of the potential blood donor may be a criterion for exclusion or deferral, but no longer his sexual orientation.

Previously, men who have sex with men (MSM) had to be abstinent for four months after having sexual contact with a new or more than one sexual partner before they were allowed to donate blood. This should reduce the risk of infecting stored blood with HIV. In contrast, heterosexual people are only excluded from donating blood if they have frequently changing sexual partners.

In addition, the previous upper age limits will be abolished with the amendment. In the future, only the individual suitability for donating blood, certified by a doctor, should be decisive. According to the BÄK guidelines, the age limit for first-time donors was 60 and for repeat donors 68 years.

Who can donate blood and how often?

According to the ARAG experts, anyone in Germany who is 18 years old and healthy can donate blood. Blood donors must weigh at least 50 kilograms. The directive also stipulates that another blood donation is usually only possible after twelve weeks, but at the earliest after eight weeks. Two liters of blood may be taken from women within a year; in men it is three liters. If you want to know exactly whether you are a suitable donor, you can go to a Online-Spende-Check test their suitability to donate themselves.

According to ARAG experts, blood donation dates nearby and information on donating blood at the German Red Cross can be found at: www.drk-blutspende.de/blutspendetermine/.

A third of the population can donate blood

According to information from ARAG experts, around 33 percent of the population in Germany are theoretically able to donate blood. In fact, only about 3 percent do. And although every blood donation is divided into up to three preparations and thus up to three people can be helped, in the long run this is not enough to supply the entire population with blood products. After all, many people depend on donated blood or blood products at some point in their lives. According to the German Red Cross, around six percent of the population are needed as long-term donors to ensure long-term care. 90 percent of all blood supplies are used in emergency medicine and trauma surgery. These interventions can neither be planned nor postponed, which is why sufficient reserves must be available at all times.

