Process optimization with example

It doesn’t matter whether you run a small business, a government agency or a large company: Optimizing and improving processes is important for long-term success. We use an example to explain what process optimization is all about in general.

Process optimization: general definition and goals

During process optimization, existing work, production and business processes are analyzed and documented in order to uncover and eliminate weak points. The goals of process optimization can be to improve work processes, increase work productivity, save costs and improve product quality.

Basics of process optimization

Optimizing and improving processes requires looking at the company or facility and its operations as a whole. Thinking in hierarchical structures or only involving individual departments in process optimization can impair the success of process optimization.

Process chains and processes must be documented and defined across divisions and departments. Methods such as process analysis and process modeling are used. Furthermore, parameters (so-called key performance indicators, KPIs) must be defined to evaluate the success of the process optimization.

The operational processes to be improved are often so complex that software tools are used to optimize the processes. There are a number of providers on the market for this. These tools support the analysis of work processes in order to define key processes and to develop the corresponding parameters for process optimization. Some software also offers simulations to check the effectiveness of the measures before implementing the process optimization.

In which areas is process optimization important and widespread?

Optimizing processes is particularly important and widespread in production, sales and logistics. There, costs and throughput times can be defined relatively clearly and the KPIs required for the evaluation can be determined relatively precisely. In areas and industries with creative and more complex value chains, process optimization is less common, since it is difficult in the analysis phase to statistically record and evaluate soft factors such as the time for a creative work process or non-repetitive processes in order to optimize the underlying processes. However, it is also possible in these areas.

Process optimization process

Even if an overall company perspective is required in order to optimize and improve processes, the individual steps of process optimization must be individually adapted to each area of ​​the company. However, the individual phases of process optimization are basically similar:

1. Preparation of process optimization and corporate communication

First, the process optimization must be prepared: In the first step, it is determined which employees are responsible for project management and who takes on or has which tasks and powers. Then it must be determined in which areas of the company processes must be optimized and improved. In order to ensure that process optimization runs smoothly within the company, the accompanying internal corporate communication must also be prepared: Process optimization can lead to conflicts in the workforce: work areas and work processes can change. There may even be job cuts or similar negative results for the employees.

2. Problem diagnosis and potential analysis

The second phase is about describing the processes as well as possible and preparing them graphically: You create overviews and analyzes of costs and expenses, working hours or employee utilization, for example. You can also refer to existing process documentation for this.

You then carry out a problem diagnosis: Where are there problems within the processes described? Where are the costs too high, which work steps require too much working time and where is there idle time or are there more errors?

Once you have defined the problems within the processes, you can describe which processes can be improved and optimized. At the same time, you record the potential of process optimization and what it can achieve. Define key performance indicators for process optimization (KPIs).

3. Process Redesign

The task now is to plan specific measures to implement the process optimization. What exactly needs to be improved in the processes? This can be, for example, changes in the organizational structure and the management of a company, an adjustment of the process steps or process performance or the resources used.

4. Implementation of process optimization

Once you have defined the measures to improve the processes, it is time to implement them within the company. You should ensure that the changes are well thought out and prepared. If you need to train employees or explain new work processes, then use media such as training videos and prepare the handover of tasks well, for example with work instructions and well-organized handovers.

5. Evaluation and follow-up

To measure the success of process optimization, you need to monitor and evaluate the improved or newly introduced processes and their results. Document the optimized process flows and compare the previously defined KPIs with the results actually achieved.

Process Optimization: Example

Are our explanations on the topic of process optimization still too abstract for you? Then we have an example for you from everyday life of how to optimize processes using cooking as an example:

Initial situation: You want to optimize the area of ​​food preparation because you suspect that cooking dinner is too time-consuming and expensive. But you don’t know exactly where to start:

First, determine who in your household is responsible for optimizing meal preparation and how you will communicate any changes within your household to members. Describe and document all necessary work steps and processes that are necessary to prepare the food. This can affect all areas of the household, from planning meals to shopping, preparing and cooking food, washing dishes and tidying up the kitchen.

You then carry out a problem diagnosis: Where are the costs too high, where is there idle time, which work steps take too much time? How is the workload and workload distributed among those involved? Are there people who have too much or too little to do? Are there dishes that require a very long preparation time or a lot of resources? Do you often have to shop at short notice, which incurs additional costs?

If you have defined weaknesses or problems in food preparation, you can determine the optimization parameters (KPIs), such as increasing sustainability, spending less money on purchasing or production and saving resources, spending less time on cooking or increase cooking productivity. Now it’s time to plan concrete measures for process optimization. This can be planning shopping for longer, cooking simpler or more resource-efficient dishes, preparing several dishes at the same time, or involving more household members in the preparation or cleaning up. Then the actual implementation of the process optimization begins. Make sure you communicate well with all household members. Who gets new tasks? Who needs further training and needs to acquire new skills? Which schedules have to be adhered to and shopping lists prepared? Once you have implemented your process optimization measures, you should monitor the results over the long term. Measure the new time spent and the changed cost of preparing meals, compare them to your KPIs and make adjustments as necessary.