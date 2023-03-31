Home News Emirati Red Crescent continues to distribute Iftar in Pakistan
Emirati Red Crescent continues to distribute Iftar in Pakistan

Emirati Red Crescent continues to distribute Iftar in Pakistan

Friday March 31, 2023, 5:41 am


Last updated Friday, March 31, 2023, 5:59 am

KARACHI (Staff Reporter) Emirati Red Crescent has continued the distribution of Iftar in the blessed month of Ramadan Kareem starting from the 1st of Ramadan. As always, UAE Red Crescent joins the joy of Pakistani brothers with the loving message of “Happy Iftar with you” in this holy month. In this regard, Director of Emirates Red Crescent Hamad Bakhit Atiq al-Rumiti distributed Iftar boxes among 1000 people in front of Nishan Pakistan on the beach with love and respect.

On this occasion Har Hamd Bakhit Atiq al-Rumiti said that he is sharing the blessed hours and happiness of Ramadan with his Pakistani brothers. The joy of the faces of Pakistani brothers and innocent children makes the relationship between us stronger.


It should be remembered that the series of iftar and ration distribution was started by the UAE Red Crescent from Khairpur area of ​​Sindh. The series continues, where thousands of people are benefiting from Iftar with dignity and respect.

It should be noted that this series of iftar and ration distribution on behalf of the United Arab Emirates will continue throughout the month of Ramadan in different districts of Sindh and Balochistan, in which thousands of people will continue to be a part of this journey of love on a daily basis. .

