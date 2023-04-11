Don’t throw away your old tea towels, you can wash them with this natural method, without polluting!

The problem of polluting detergents is an issue that should not be underestimated, for us and for the generations to come. detergents, used daily for cleaning the house and clothes, contain numerous chemical ingredients that can have negative effects on the environment.

Detergents and pollution

In particular, detergents can pollute surface and groundwater, soils and air. Substances present in detergents, such as surfactants, phosphates and solvents, can cause severe water pollution and damage aquatic ecosystems. Furthermore, the exaggerated use of these products can lead to an accumulation of toxic substances in the environment, compromising the drinking water quality.

We must also not underestimate the impact they have on the air: the solvents used in some detergents can release pollutants, contributing to the greenhouse effect and aggravation of theair pollution.

As far as human health is concerned, many detergents contain toxic substances that can irritate skin, respiratory system and eyes. Additionally, some ingredients can be absorbed through the skin or inhaled, causing health problems, such as allergies, respiratory diseases, and nervous system diseases.

To counteract the excessive pollution caused by the use of detergents, many actions are possible. First, it can reduce the consumption of detergents, avoiding using them in excessive doses. Furthermore, you can opt for ecological and biodegradable products, certified and free from substances harmful to the environment and health. It is also important to avoid disposing of detergents in the sink or toilet, and rather take them to the right places separate collection points.

Recycle old tea towels

L’vinegar and baking soda for example they are two natural ingredients that can be used for cleaning the house. In particular, vinegar is a natural product that can be used as an effective solvent for clean and disinfect home surfaces. Some useful tips for cleaning with vinegar:

Floor cleaning : Mix about 1 cup of vinegar in a bucket of warm water and use this solution to clean floors. This will help remove dirt and some stains from the surfaces.

: Mix about 1 cup of vinegar in a bucket of warm water and use this solution to clean floors. This will help and some stains from the surfaces. Removing stains from kitchen utensils: Vinegar can be used to remove stains from dishes and pans. Just pour a little vinegar on the stain and let it work for a few minutes before rinsing.

Vinegar can be used to remove stains from dishes and pans. Just pour a little vinegar on the stain and for a few minutes before rinsing. Glass cleaning and mirrors: Shuffle 1 part white vinegar and 1 part water in a sprayer. Spray this solution on the surface to be cleaned and wipe with a clean, dry cloth.

and mirrors: Shuffle in a sprayer. Spray this solution on the surface to be cleaned and wipe with a clean, dry cloth. Unpleasant smells: Vinegar can help eliminate the unpleasant smells from the house. Put some vinegar in an open container and leave it for a few hours in a room, this should help eliminate odors.

Vinegar can also be useful for cleaning the old tea towels. We will only need 2 liters of water, 5 tablespoons of sugar, 5 tablespoons of washing powder and 150 ml of vinegar. The procedure is simple, just bring the water to the boil and add the sugar, the detergent and then the vinegar. We mix well and immerse the tea towels, soaking them for half an hour! So we will have the tea towels removed without using too many chemical products!