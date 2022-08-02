Cyber Gadget Co., Ltd. with popular characters “Doraemon” design released for Nintendo Switch / Nintendo Switch (organic EL model)mini controllerandpouch!sale will beAugust 3, 2022 (Wednesday)start!
Mini controller and pouch for Nintendo Switch / Nintendo Switch (organic EL model) with national popular characters”Doraemon“The design is now on sale! This time, we will introduce two products: a light and compact controller equipped with a gyroscope and an accelerometer”Doraemon Gyro Controller Mini Wireless“, and a “Doraemon bag” ！
There are three types of controller designs: “Star”、“secret tool“and”fruit“! Popular characters”Doraemon”’s cute design is compatible with both Bluetooth and USB connections! It’s small and lightweight, perfect for little ones!
There are two types of mini bag designs: “secretGadgets” and “fruit”! The interior material is EVA material, which is light in weight and good in shock absorption, and can be stored together with the Joy-Con that comes with the host.
In addition, there is a mesh pocket inside the pouch to store accessories such as headphones, cleaning cloths, charging cables, and a pocket for 10 Switch game cards, so you can store not only the console, but related items together. Easy to carry!For detailed information about “Doraemon Gyro Controller Mini Wireless Type” and “Doraemon Bag” products, please checkCyber Gadget Product Page！
product Overview
Doraemon Gyro Controller Mini Wireless
|Product Details
|design
|star/secret gadget/fruit
|Compatible models
|Nintendo Switch/Nintendo Switch (Organic EL model)/Nintendo Switch Lite/Retro Freak/PC (Supported OS: Windows 8/10/11)
|set content
|Gyro Controller Mini Wireless x 1, Charging Cable (USB A to USB Type-C) x 1
|size
|Approx. 76mm x 114mm x 52mm
|cable length
|about 1m
|weight
|about 95 grams
|Suggested retail price
|4,378 yen (tax included)
Doraemon bag
|Product Details
|design
|Secret Gadgets/Fruits
|Compatible models
|Nintendo Switch/Nintendo Switch (organic EL model)
|set content
|Pouch x 1
|Material
|PU (outside the case), EVA (inside the case)
|Suggested retail price
|2,178 yen (tax included)
The release date is Wednesday, August 3rd!
This time, the “DuoRamen Gyro Controller Mini Wireless“and”Doraemon bag“AllOn sale from August 3, 2022 (Wednesday)!Price applies to mini controller4,378 yen (tax included) the bag is2,178 yen (tax included) ! This product is also recommended for small children, so please buy it!
