Health

Doraemon design mini controller and pouch for Nintendo Switch will be released from August 3, 2022!

Doraemon design mini controller and pouch for Nintendo Switch will be released from August 3, 2022!

Cyber ​​Gadget Co., Ltd. with popular characters “Doraemon” design released for Nintendo Switch / Nintendo Switch (organic EL model)mini controllerandpouch!sale will beAugust 3, 2022 (Wednesday)start!

Switch mini controller and pouch featuring the popular “Doraemon” design are on sale!

PR TIMES

Mini controller and pouch for Nintendo Switch / Nintendo Switch (organic EL model) with national popular characters”Doraemon“The design is now on sale! This time, we will introduce two products: a light and compact controller equipped with a gyroscope and an accelerometer”Doraemon Gyro Controller Mini Wireless“, and a “Doraemon bag” ！

Doraemon Gyro Controller Mini Wireless
Doraemon Gyro Controller Mini Wireless
PR TIMES

There are three types of controller designs: “Star”、“secret tool“and”fruit“! Popular characters”Doraemon”’s cute design is compatible with both Bluetooth and USB connections! It’s small and lightweight, perfect for little ones!

Doraemon bag
Doraemon bag
PR TIMES

There are two types of mini bag designs: “secretGadgets” and “fruit”! The interior material is EVA material, which is light in weight and good in shock absorption, and can be stored together with the Joy-Con that comes with the host.

Doraemon bag
Doraemon bag
PR TIMES

In addition, there is a mesh pocket inside the pouch to store accessories such as headphones, cleaning cloths, charging cables, and a pocket for 10 Switch game cards, so you can store not only the console, but related items together. Easy to carry!For detailed information about “Doraemon Gyro Controller Mini Wireless Type” and “Doraemon Bag” products, please checkCyber ​​Gadget Product Page

See also  What happens to people who drink coffee with high visceral fat and high blood sugar? Incredible

product Overview

Doraemon Gyro Controller Mini Wireless

Doraemon Gyro Controller Mini Wireless
Product Details
design star/secret gadget/fruit
Compatible models Nintendo Switch/Nintendo Switch (Organic EL model)/Nintendo Switch Lite/Retro Freak/PC (Supported OS: Windows 8/10/11)
set content Gyro Controller Mini Wireless x 1, Charging Cable (USB A to USB Type-C) x 1
size Approx. 76mm x 114mm x 52mm
cable length about 1m
weight about 95 grams
Suggested retail price 4,378 yen (tax included)

Doraemon bag

Doraemon bag
Product Details
design Secret Gadgets/Fruits
Compatible models Nintendo Switch/Nintendo Switch (organic EL model)
set content Pouch x 1
Material PU (outside the case), EVA (inside the case)
Suggested retail price 2,178 yen (tax included)

The release date is Wednesday, August 3rd!

Mini Controller and Pouch

This time, the “DuoRamen Gyro Controller Mini Wireless“and”Doraemon bag“AllOn sale from August 3, 2022 (Wednesday)!Price applies to mini controller4,378 yen (tax included) the bag is2,178 yen (tax included) ! This product is also recommended for small children, so please buy it!

Google Translate

Sorry, this article is currently only available in American English and Japanese.

©Fujiko-Pro, Shogakukan, TV-Asahi, Shin-ei, and ADK
© 2022 CYBER Gadget Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

