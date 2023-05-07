double overtaking by Verstappen in the Magnussen-Leclerc-breaking latest news duel

Of Sports editorial team

All ready for the Miami GP, the fifth race of the Formula 1 world championship. Sergio Perez starts from pole, behind him Alonso and Sainz. Leclerc seventh, Verstappen ninth

21:42 – Sixth round Verstappen chasing Russell’s fifth place and goes fuchsia in the first sector. Leclerc less than a second from Magnussen. Perez-Alonso-Sainz always in the lead.

21:40 – Fourth round Perez tries to stretch and make a vacuum, Alonso doesn’t let go

21:39 – Third round Double overtaking by Verstappen in the Magnussen-Leclerc duel on the finish straight. He begins the fourth in sixth position.

21:37 – Second round At the start of the second lap Verstappen overtook Bottas, p eighth and in pursuit of Magnussen. In the lead, Perez already has a one second advantage over Alonso and two over Sainz. Sargeant the first to pit for a Williams wing change.

21:35 – First round Leclerc immediately passes Magnussen and sixth; Verstappen, who had lost the position with Bottas, overtook Ocon and in any case ninth.

21:33 – Go! Perez maintains pole, Sainz remains third behind Alonso. Verstappen with the white rubber.

21:32 – The first controversy Perez laps very slowly, Alonso complains about it to the pits.

21:30 – Formation lap started The 57 laps of the race will follow.

21:28 – Drivers ready for the reconnaissance lap The mechanics carry out the last operations on the cars of the 20 drivers.

21:25 – Departure scheduled for 21.30 5′ left

21:19 – Problems in the Aston Martin garage A pipe broke and the pitch flooded. The mechanics dried it with powerful turbo blow dryers.

21:16 – American National Anthem The hymn sung by Gale plays.

21:06 – The starting grid Let’s summarize the top ten grid positions: 1. Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1’26”841 at an average of 224.354 km/h

2. Fernando Alonso (Esp) Aston Martin 1’27”202 3. Carlos Sainz (Span) Ferrari 1’27”349

4. Kevin Magnussen (Dan) Haas 1’27”767 5. Pierre Gasly (Fra) Alpine 1’27”786

6. George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes 1’27”804 7. Charles Leclerc (My) Ferrari 1’27”861

8. Esteban Ocon (From) Alpine 1’27”935 9. Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1’27”363

10. Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo 1’27”363

21:02 – Leclerc: I have a pain in my neck, but I want the stitches However, after yesterday’s accident Charles Leclerc does not lose optimism. And in the pre-match, to the microphones of Sky Sport, he dismissed the incident as something that happens, specifying: I have a little pain in my neck but I want to do my best, I want the points. It could even rain, to bring home points. I can’t wait to get back in the car and have a good race.

However, in the parade preceding the Grand Prix, he and Sainz appeared very relaxed and smiling.

8.53 pm – The weather Hazy sky around Hard Rock Stadium, Miami. It’s around 24 degrees, a temperature that should help slow down tire degradation. No rain forecast for today. There is wind, however, which could disturb the pilots.

8.41 pm – Changes on Leclerc’s Ferrari but no penalty After Charles Leclerc’s accident yesterday at the end of Q3 (last qualifying session), the SF-23 was obviously subjected to checks by the mechanics after the impact with the barriers at turn 6. There were some changes on the car: it was replaced the entire rear including the gearbox (with a previously used one). Also replacement for rear wing and bottom. They are all elements of the same specification as the previous ones so there is no penalty for the Monegasque. See also Menopause and hormone replacement therapy: why we no longer need to be afraid of them

8.36 pm – Ferrari developments Ferrari brought to Miami a first package of developments that have been promoted, we will see the improvements in the race. HERE the technical analysis of the Ferrari news

8.30 pm – Verstappen mocked Leclerc’s accident also mocked Verstappen: in fact, qualifying was interrupted before the end and the Dutchman on the Red Bull failed to set the time. However, today in the race he intends to start the comeback and, given the pace he showed in practice, it’s easy to succeed.

8.09 pm – What happened in qualifying: the starting grid Great show in Saturday qualifying. Perez rejoices, who starts in front of everyone. Alonso immediately behind, Sainz opens the second row. Leclerc goes to the block and seventh, badly Verstappen (ninth). READ the full article HERE

7.55 pm – Formula 1, everything is ready for the Miami GP: where to see it on TV Less and less until the start of the Miami GP. Great show on the track, in the paddock and in the grandstands. READ HERE the guide on where to see the race on TV and times.