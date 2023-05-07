Home » Starfield: Xbox framerate details will be communicated ahead of release, Spencer assures
World

Starfield: Xbox framerate details will be communicated ahead of release, Spencer assures

by admin
Starfield: Xbox framerate details will be communicated ahead of release, Spencer assures

In the interview Phil Spencer granted to Kinda Funny Games, the boss of the Xbox division reassured gamers that Microsoft will communicate clearly and with the right timing i frame rate details Of Starfield on Xbox Series X|S before launch, unlike what happened with Redfall.

Spencer is referring to the case of Redfall’s 30 fps at console launch, only revealed at a few weeks after the release date, among other things generating a lot of discontent and pessimism around the title of Arkane. A communication error that “justly backfired” on Microsoft, according to his words.

Well it seems that Spencer does not want to make the same mistake again and has promised that Microsoft will clearly communicate the details on the Starfield framerate (and we assume other technical aspects) before the release to avoid any misunderstanding with the players.

Considering that Starfield will be the protagonist of a dedicated event on June 11, 2023, it is reasonable to expect that these details will be revealed on this occasion or in the weeks immediately following, given that barring last-minute hitches, the game’s release date is set for September 6, 2023.

In the same interview, Spencer also revealed that Starfield is receiving more support from Microsoft than Redfall, which should avoid the technical problems seen with the Arkane title.

See also  Mikhail Gorbachev died, he was 92 years old

You may also like

the Italian minister condemned racism towards Vlahović |...

Napoli beats Fiorentina and is also champion at...

Fear in via Roma for a runaway horse,...

Mega relegation, Budućnost awaits Zvezda in the semi-finals...

Serious traffic accident near Bogatić | Info

Russia’s measures to counter Ukrainian resistance in the...

MONDOCANE: ORGANIZED CRIME BYOBLU-MONDOCANE XXIII

Serie A: Napoli-Fiorentina 1-0, apotheosis at Maradona –...

Texas, cars on people waiting for the bus:...

Group Wagner chief said his men could continue...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy