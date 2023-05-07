Starfield: Xbox framerate details will be communicated ahead of release, Spencer assures

In the interview Phil Spencer granted to Kinda Funny Games, the boss of the Xbox division reassured gamers that Microsoft will communicate clearly and with the right timing i frame rate details Of Starfield on Xbox Series X|S before launch, unlike what happened with Redfall.

Spencer is referring to the case of Redfall’s 30 fps at console launch, only revealed at a few weeks after the release date, among other things generating a lot of discontent and pessimism around the title of Arkane. A communication error that “justly backfired” on Microsoft, according to his words.

Well it seems that Spencer does not want to make the same mistake again and has promised that Microsoft will clearly communicate the details on the Starfield framerate (and we assume other technical aspects) before the release to avoid any misunderstanding with the players.

Considering that Starfield will be the protagonist of a dedicated event on June 11, 2023, it is reasonable to expect that these details will be revealed on this occasion or in the weeks immediately following, given that barring last-minute hitches, the game’s release date is set for September 6, 2023.

In the same interview, Spencer also revealed that Starfield is receiving more support from Microsoft than Redfall, which should avoid the technical problems seen with the Arkane title.