Double W Ultra, a record edition is ready

Double W Ultra, in view of the now imminent 6th edition scheduled for the end of June, the organizing committee of the beautiful ultra designed on the mountains on the border between Italy and Switzerland presented the 2023 novelties to sponsors, media and supporters in the evocative location of Tenuta La Gatta of Bianzone. The first is about numbers. Already today, in fact, the previous attendance record has been broken with 450 athletes divided as follows over the 4 distances proposed: 120 members in the 100km, 100 members in the 70km, 120 members in the 30km and 110 members in the 15km. Numbers that are starting to become important and which will increase in recent days, bringing the “Altra Running” branded event to an increase of 35% compared to 2022.

And the count is missing the participants of the miniDoppiaWultra which will be held near the Race Village on Saturday 1st July, starting at 10:30. New this year is instead a charity walk, the DoubleWalking, starting from Baruffini and arriving at Villa di Tirano; a 10km route on the last stretch of the competitive races, truly within everyone’s reach, to be carried out in groups accompanied by the volunteers of the Camminando Camminando Association. The event will always be held on Saturday starting at 16:00 and the entire proceeds will be donated to the Maria Letizia Verga Onlus Committee.

Returning to the race, DoppioW confirms its internationality with athletes from 12 countries. There are several names of appeal, from the 2022 winner of the 100km, Nicola Bassi to Michael Dola, athlete of Team Scarpa and protagonist at the recent MIUT, passing through the dominatrix of the 70km of 2021, Melissa Paganelli. The extra-sports offer is also thick. At the DoubleW Village it will in fact be possible to visit the exhibition stands in the Expo area, take panoramic flights by helicopter, rent e-bikes, taste excellent dishes cooked by the village kitchen.

Behind the scenes a cohesive and prepared group which is the added value of this event: 200 representing the 10 municipalities involved, will watch over the safety of each individual competitor, guaranteeing them an unforgettable two days. At the presentation evening, a mandatory mention was made for public bodies, associations and sponsors who have always believed in the goodness of the event and actively contributed to making it grow.

The appointment for athletes and enthusiasts is set for Saturday 30 June and Sunday 1 July at Villa di Tirano. Here the arrivals of the 4 distances will follow one another and the race village will be set up. As expected, the 70k, 30k and 15k will start on Saturday at the Parco dell’Adda in Lovero. The 100k will instead start from Villa di Tirano on Friday 30 June at 22:00. For more information on routes, program and regulations, visit the website www.doppiaw.com