Dr. César Ramírez: A Surgeon’s Journey from European Accreditation to Medical Missions in Africa

Dr. César Ramírez, the head of Surgery at Quirónsalud, has recently served as an examiner for the European Board of Certificatation, an honor he received after obtaining six certifications in different specialties over the years. This certification process requires demonstrating years of experience and performing a certain number of surgical procedures related to the field. Dr. Ramírez’s experience as an examiner has allowed him to empathize with the candidates and help them through the exam process.

In addition to his work as an examiner, Dr. Ramírez and his organization, Scalpel Solidario, are currently in Cameroon for their second campaign of the year in African territory. They are working in collaboration with foundations in Cameroon, including one founded by André Onana, the goalkeeper of Manchester United, to provide much-needed surgery to children and adults in need.

Dr. Ramírez emphasizes the importance of vocational dedication in the medical profession. He believes that doctors should be full-time doctors and that the profession should not be deprived of its vocation. He expresses concern about the declining levels of vocation in recent years and believes that access to medical education has become elitist, preventing capable individuals from pursuing a career in medicine. He advocates for doctors who are focused on caring for people as equals and serving the needs of patients.

In addition to his work in Africa and as an examiner, Dr. Ramírez has also recently been awarded the Great Blue Emergency Cross for his commitment and dedication during the COVID-19 pandemic. His recognition highlights the human values he has demonstrated throughout his professional career.

Overall, Dr. Ramírez’s work as a surgeon, examiner, and humanitarian reflects his passion for providing healthcare and his commitment to improving the lives of patients, both locally and internationally.