Top Storylines for the 2024 MLB Offseason: Ohtani’s Fate, International Free Agents, and More

Now that the 2023 postseason has concluded, MLB teams are focused on preparing for the upcoming season. The General Managers Meetings, set to take place in Arizona next week, will kick off the 2023-2024 free agency period. Here are the top 12 storylines to watch this offseason.

1. The Fate of Shohei Ohtani: The headlines will be dominated by Shohei Ohtani’s decision on where to sign. After undergoing surgery on his right elbow, Ohtani will not pitch until 2025, but his performance as a hitter makes him a hot commodity. It is speculated that he could command a 10-year, $500 million contract.

2. Impact of International Free Agents: Last winter, the Mets and Red Sox signed Japanese pitchers to lucrative contracts. This year, top Japanese pitchers Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Shōta Imanaga, as well as Cuban pitcher Yariel Rodríguez, are expected to generate a lot of interest.

3. Strong Starting Pitching Class: While the free agent market lacks impact bats, it boasts a strong group of starting pitchers. Blake Snell, Aaron Nola, Sonny Gray, and more are all free agents, providing teams in need of pitching with plenty of options.

4. Limited Crop of Hitters: Aside from Ohtani, this year’s group of available hitters is not as impressive. Cody Bellinger, JD Martínez, and Jorge Soler are among the notable names who could attract attention.

5. The Big Apple Circus: Both the Yankees and Mets had disappointing seasons in 2023, leading to speculation that both teams will be active this offseason. The expectation is that both teams will make moves to improve their chances of making the postseason in 2024.

6. Reconfiguration in San Diego?: The Padres may not dismantle their team entirely, but changes are expected. With manager Bob Melvin already departing for the Giants, it will be a crucial offseason for general manager AJ Preller to make key decisions.

7. New Boss in Boston: The Red Sox have replaced CEO Chaim Bloom with Craig Breslow, whose expertise in pitching could be beneficial for the team. Boston will be looking to strengthen its rotation through free agency.

8. Investing in Baltimore: The Orioles surprised everyone with a 101-win season in 2023, indicating that they may be ready to invest in their success. General manager Mike Elias will look to add pieces to their pitching staff to solidify their position as contenders.

9. Hollywood’s Plans: The Dodgers had a quiet offseason last year but are expected to make more significant moves this time around. The focus will be on improving their pitching rotation and potentially signing Shohei Ohtani to create a formidable lineup.

10. Cincinnati’s New Direction: After a strong season in 2023, the Reds are optimistic about their future. President of operations Nick Krall will need to bolster the pitching staff if the team wants to compete in the NL Central.

11. Challenges for the Cardinals: St. Louis had a disappointing season, and they have multiple holes to fill in their roster. With key departures, including Adam Wainwright’s retirement, the Cardinals will need to make moves to improve their team.

12. New Criteria for Closers: The landscape for closers may shift this offseason, and one player to watch is Puerto Rican closer Edwin Díaz, who had a standout season in 2023.

As teams prepare for the General Managers Meetings and the start of free agency, these storylines will dominate MLB discussions in the coming weeks and months.

