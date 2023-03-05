The doctor Giancarlo di Marzo has died. An unexpected news that broke the silence of a quiet Sunday in March. Doctor Di Marzo, known for his high competence and generous spirit, was 65 years old and last May he had been appointed head of the surgery department of the Cardarelli hospital in Campobasso.

Always on the ward, he had made his profession his life mission. Becoming a point of reference for all local medicine. In Molise he was known everywhere and anyone from Serbia remembers him as a “commendable doctor” and “a man with a good and generous heart”.

Cardarelli has a new head physician: contract for Doctor Di Marzo in Surgery

Despite his recent appointment as chief physician, in reality, the Cardarelli surgery department has always guided him in fact. Making it one of the flagships of Molise’s albeit disastrous healthcare.

Appreciated by his colleagues, he was an example for all those who wanted to approach the medical profession and who used to carry out apprenticeships and internships in the department.

The posters that appeared along the streets of Campobasso with the announcement of his beloved wife Tina and adored children Andrea and Diego, brothers Nicola and Massimo, sister Mariella, brothers-in-law, nephews and relatives threw many into despair, caught by surprise from an unexpected loss.

This, coming from Dr. Vallo del San Timoteo, is one of the countless messages of condolence: “Today is a sad day for Molise surgery. A valid and esteemed surgeon has passed away. Always engaged on the front line, he particularly distinguished himself in thoracic surgery, immediately becoming a regional point of reference.

The condolences of ACOI Molise reach all his family “.

The funeral will take place tomorrow, Monday 6 March, at 4 pm at the church of Sant’Antonio di Padova in Campobasso.