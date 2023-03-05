6
Heavy losses for the SPÖ in the Carinthian electionVienna/Klagenfurt – The Carinthian state elections brought a surprising result on Sunday. The SPÖ lost almost ten percentage points, but was able to clearly retain its position as number one. All other parties increased, which was particularly unexpected for the ÖVP. She could clearly see Team Carinthia…
See also The second child is 5,000 yuan and the third child is 20,000 yuan. The upper limit is 25,000 yuan, only for newborns in 2023. Municipal Health and Health Commission: Implement a series of measures such as housing and car purchase support to encourage births-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net