Sonomammography: Find out why this breast ultrasound is important for reducing the risk of breast cancer

Cancer at breast it is a leading cause of mortality in women in India, followed by cancer cervical. According to a report by the National Cancer Registry Program of the National Institute for Disease Informatics and Research, they collectively account for 39.4% of all female cancer cases in India in 2020. According to the available research, there are several factors that increase the breast cancer riskincluding radiation and drugs, aging, obesity, alcohol use, hereditary, etc.

More than two lakh women were expected to have been diagnosed with breast cancer and more than 76,000 deaths were recorded. The number of breast cancer cases is projected to rise to over 2.3 lahks by 20225, according to the 2020 National Cancer Registry Program Report. Keeping the heartbreaking figures in mind, it will be imperative for women to take their utmost taking care of your breasts. So, trial to have regular breast self-exams and mammograms, as advised by your doctor. Your doctor will also suggest an ultrasound to monitor your breast health.

Why is it important to do a breast ultrasound. Image courtesy of: Adobe Stock

Sonomammography or ultrasound of the breast may be described come a non-invasive technique for understanding the breast and blood flow to areas within it. It is an imaging technique that helps check and screen for cancer and even breast abnormalities. This test helps with visualization of the breast tissue to look for any lumps or extra mass. It is a high-impact process that is performed after the patient finds an abnormal lump, which is then confirmed by a Fine Needle Aspiration Cytology (FNAC) test.

Who should do it?

If a woman finds a lump in the breast or feels a general lump in the breast, or if the breast tissue is too dense, she should have an ultrasound. Women who have a family history of breast cancer or who notice abnormal changes in their breasts should also do so.

How is an ultrasound performed?

Sonomammography is used as an early diagnostic tool to evaluate breast masses. Instead of using radiation, sound waves are used to inspect the inside of the breast and look for any abnormalities. This treatment is quite safe because the sound waves do not damage or alter the tissues. For treatment, the patient lies down on the examination table and the radiologist applies a gel to the breast area and uses a high-frequency linear probe to scan the entire chest area and armpits for any lumps or masses.

Find out why sonomammography is important for reducing the risk of breast cancer. Image courtesy: Shutterstock

Sonomammography is a quick, painless, easily accessible, non-invasive procedure that helps make the correct diagnosis of breast cancer. It is not that expensive and does not require prior preparation. It is also a vital tool for women with breast abnormalities.

Whenever there is a lump in the breast, one should have a regular health check and get advice from a expert. Early diagnosis can to save the vita!

