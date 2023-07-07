dr Janosch Dahmen, Head of the Health Working Group (Bündnis 90/Die Grünen): “The need in the …

Wort & Bild publishing group – company announcements

New episode of ‘Nedose Knowledge, the healthcare podcast, on ‘Overloaded emergency care – how can we make it better?’.

The German emergency rooms are overloaded – and the problem is getting bigger. What needs to change? This is the question Dr. Dennis Ballwieser, Apotheken Umschau editor-in-chief and doctor, in the new episode of the podcast ‘A dose of knowledge from health-listening to the bottom. The invited team of experts – Prof. Dr. medical Viktoria Bogner-Flatz, chief physician of the central emergency room in the Ebersberg district clinic, Emmi Zeulner, MdB (CSU) and Dr. Janosch Dahmen, MdB (Bündnis 90/Die Grünen) – agrees: It can’t go on like this. But how then?

The problem has been known for a long time. Nevertheless, overcrowded corridors, a glaring shortage of skilled workers and noticeable lack of care in the emergency room are part of everyday clinical practice. The Government Commission has made proposals for reform, but can they solve the problem of congested emergency rooms? That’s the topic of the current discussion on ‘Nedose Knowledge, the daily healthcare podcast.

“It’s become a habit for us that from ten or eleven in the morning all the aisles are occupied by patients because we don’t have room to take them in anymore,” says Prof. Dr. medical Viktoria Bogner-Flatz. It happens that people who are life-threateningly ill “can only be assigned to the right treatment resource after hours of phone calls.”

A consequence of the shortage of skilled workers, because if there are no staff on the wards, the patients remain seated in the emergency room. In addition, rescue services are increasingly called upon – and the control centers often lack the appropriate control options. “Around 40 percent of people who use emergency care are misdirected,” says Emmi Zeulner. In Bavaria, the two emergency calls 112 and 116117 are now being combined – with a check-up by medical professionals in the background who are supposed to assign the callers to the right care. “We need to be able to send out social psychiatric services for mental crises, send out emergency nursing services for nursing situations and emergency medication,” says Dr. Janosch Dahmen. According to the politician, this requires stronger interdisciplinary cooperation.

Nursing also plays a role in the problem: With an increasing number of people being cared for at home, emergency calls and hospital stays are also increasing. “We have to organize the care properly so that fewer people have to call the emergency doctor at home because of a precarious care situation,” says Emmi Zeulner.

Another proposal from the Ministry of Health is emergency centers at clinics that are open 24 hours a day. The problem: These centers are supposed to be operated by the resident doctors – who would then be missing in their own practice. “I can’t understand that in the current situation with an absolute shortage of staff,” says Emmi Zeulner.

A real mammoth task – “Can we do it?” asks Dr. Dennis Ballwieser his guests. dr Janosch Dahmen is convinced: “The need is so great that it cannot be postponed.”

