Draft Decree PA bis, ‘Aifa recruitment of 33 temporary contracts’ – Health

The resources allocated to the ancillary treatment of non-managerial personnel of the Ministry of Health are increased. This is foreseen in the draft of the Pa-bis decree, which allocates 2.5 million from 2023 and about 2.9 million when fully operational from 2024 to the Decentralized Resources Fund of the Ministry of Health. Furthermore, to “guarantee the complete implementation of the functions of the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa), also connected to the reorganization of the governance”, the Agency, without the prior completion of the mobility procedures, “is authorized to hire on a fixed-term basis, through specific tender procedures for a term not exceeding 36 months, 33 units of technical or administrative personnel, of which 9 health managers, 11 area officials and 13 area assistants”, who at the date of issue of the tender, have accrued at least 3 years of service at the same Agency, with “administration and project work contracts”. The expenditure, amounting to 2.3 million for the years 2024, 2025 and 2026, is provided for through the resources flowing into the AIFA budget.