Drinking a little in the summer brings flashes in the eye, the elderly among the most affected: here’s what happens

«With the changes in the climate in our latitudes, the humidity has also increased considerably. This means greater perspiration. And when the body perspires to defend itself, it loses water. If you don’t drink enough, today you dehydrate more quickly than in the past and you run into health problems, which can even become serious”. He explains it to beraking latest news Salute Cyrus Dressednutritionist and phytotherapist, popularizer, author of several books on nutrition and well-being.

FURTHER INFORMATION

What happens to drinking little when it’s very hot

«Young people obviously risk less – underlines Vestita – and are also guided by a natural sense of thirst: an instinct that the elderly, on the other hand, gradually lose. Often, therefore, older people forget to drink. This is where various ailments arise. Among these, the least known, but most widespread, is the suffering of the eye, in particular of the vitreous. They begin to appearphosphene (o photo option), or the so-called “flashed in the eye“: the vitreous needs water, if it doesn’t have any it begins to thicken and they appear in the vision as mobile bodies». It is therefore necessary “to drink a lot.

An even more important advice with a climate that increases the loss of fluids», concludes the expert.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

