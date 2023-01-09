The shortage of medicines in pharmacies in the Forlì area continues. This is what Forlifarma updates through a post published on Instagram, in which it is remarked that “at the moment there are many missing drugs”. The list includes “cough syrups, throat lozenges, sedative drops and, unfortunately, also important medicines such as antibiotics for children and various types of aerosol vials”.

“This problem – it is illustrated – is occurring in various countries of the world and economists have also tried to explain the reason for this phenomenon which is due to several causes”. The first is the “higher costs”: “due to the increase in energy costs, raw materials are more expensive. From active ingredients to packaging materials, unfortunately it is now more expensive to produce everything”.

Among the causes also the “finding of aluminum for the blisters and glass for the syrups. Many materials are purchased abroad and now it is more difficult to find them”. And also “rising inflation makes it more difficult for companies to make investments”. In the post it is also clarified that “it is a very simplified analysis, because we are not economists, but pharmacists”. If the lack of a medicine persists, it is added, “we can advise on the use of any therapeutic alternatives”.