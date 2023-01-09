Many people and many mayors and administrators of the Agordina valley at the funeral of Renzo Gavaz, 73 years old, industrialist and mayor of Agordo for two terms who died on Thursday 5 January. The former president of the Province, Oscar De Bona, also paid his last respects to Gavaz in the archdeacon church of Agordo: Gavaz had been a councilor at Palazzo Piloni. The coffin was carried on the shoulders of the “Boce da Rif”, the fellow villagers of the hamlet of Agordo to whom Gavaz was very attached. The former archdeacon Don Giorgio Lise also attended the funeral mass, presided over by Don Cesare Larese: and in 2009, upon his arrival in Agordo, he was welcomed by the mayor Gavaz on behalf of the Agordina community. During the funeral celebrations, the mayor Roberto Chissalè and the director of Radio Più, Mirko Mezzacasa took part: it was Gavaz who founded the Agordina broadcaster (Video Gian Paolo Perona)

