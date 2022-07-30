Home Health Drugs and heat waves, interaction with dangerous effects
Drugs and heat waves, interaction with dangerous effects

by admin
Drugs and heat waves, interaction with dangerous effects

According to some research, heat waves interact with some drugs, putting the person’s life at risk.

The excessive heat of the last few weeks, which shows no sign of loosening its grip, is putting us to the test. We are all in pain, but there are people who should be more careful, to avoid even serious health problems. It is the people who are taking certain medications. Some studies have highlighted theirs interaction with strong heat.

Mostly, these are drugs that interact on sweating and on blood vessels. Such an interaction can even lead to death, leading to heart attacks and other conditions. We are talking about antidepressants, antipsychotics, antihistamines, drugs for hypertension or diabetes.

Interaction between some drugs and heat, a health risk

Drugs that try to maintain body temperature are particularly at risk. We know that high temperatures like the ones we are undergoing put a strain on the body. The body, in order to cool itself, consumes a lot of energy. A study published a few months ago in the journal The Lancethighlights the contrast between heat and thermoregulation based on taking certain medications.

The effects of drugs on sweating have side effects calculated by scientists. However, with such scorching and, above all, so prolonged heat, i risks are greater. Continuous and excessive sweating carries the body to dehydrate and to disperse minerals. When taking medicines, these deficits can be aggravated.

What are the drugs most in contrast to high temperatures

Which ones are they the most delicate drugs? Antidepressants, which are serotonin reuptake inhibitors. These increase sweating, so with the heat they have a double effect on the dehydration of the organism. Antipsychotics impair sweating itself in order to thermo-regulate the body.

Anticholinergic drugs, which are used to treat a variety of conditions, including Parkinson’s disease, allergies, or incontinence, can interfere with excessive sweating of these days. Diuretics and ACE inhibitors, which affect kidney function and blood flow, are also particularly delicate.

When there is an interaction between drugs and heat, there are symptoms such as tremor, weakness, mental confusion, agitation. Especially the most frail and elderly people need to be especially careful during this period. Who suffers from heart disease oh you diabetes can run into big problems. According to a French survey, those taking the listed drugs, with the heat waves we are witnessing, have a risk of death over 40%.

