Dry or oily skin: the questions to ask yourself to remove all doubts

It is a doubt that many of us have and it prevents us from taking care of our skin in the right way. Dry or oily, discover yours

Taking care of our skin is important to always feel at our best and at ease. Today there are products of all kinds in circulation that adapt to everyone’s needs, but also to the wallet. Not to mention the many natural remedies that we can use to help the epidermis without spending a fortune. The doubt of many, however, is always the same: What type of skin do I have, dry or oily? It’s not easy to find out, but it’s not impossible eitherhere’s how to do it.

We all know that depending on the type there are special precautions to keep in mind. And specific products, masks, serums to use. Dry skin does not have the same needs as oily skin, just as oily skin cannot have the same needs as combination skin. So let’s try to understand which type is ours.

What questions to ask yourself to understand your skin type: oily or dry?

Some features are common to many and indicate a specific skin type. Obviously there may be exceptions and particular, subjective needs. Let’s see then what are the questions to ask to understand which group ours belongs to.

A series of questions that can help us better understand our epidermis. Let’s start from how often do we need to moisturize the skin. How large and prominent our pores are. Let’s also ask ourselves what our skin looks like immediately after cleansing. Or di how the foundation looks like a few hours after application. By honestly answering these questions, we can discover a lot.

The dry skinfor example, needs a moisturizer several times a day. The pores have a “normal” size, but after cleansing we feel the epidermis tightening and we notice a certain opacity. The foundation, after some time, is ruined, as if it had “crumbled” on the face.

The oily skin, on the other hand, it remains soft even if you use the moisturizer only in the morning or in the evening. The pores are dilated and highlighted after cleansing we notice a sort of “wet” effect as if our face was shiny. The foundation, on his part, seems to have melted.

Obviously, there is also another category to keep in mind, that of “normal” skin. If we belong to this group we will notice that the make-up tends to last all day, that after washing the face the skin it is neither dry nor shiny and that the pores are very small. Finally, the classic morning and evening hydration will be sufficient to make the face feel silky and nourished.