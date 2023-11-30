Dry skin in winter | Gesundheit-Aktuell.de

The top layer of skin, the so-called stratum corneum, and a thin protective film above it, the hydrolipid film, are primarily responsible for protection. When the skin is dry, the stratum corneum is brittle and the protective film is incomplete. Bacteria and pollutants can penetrate more easily. For this reason, special skin care is necessary in winter to support healthy skin and bring disturbed skin back into balance.

At an outside temperature of 8 °C, natural sebum production stops and reduced sweating means less water is delivered to the surface of the skin. Wind, wetness and cold put a strain on the skin’s already weakened protective film. Dry winter air not only deprives the skin of moisture, but also reduces overall skin circulation. The result: The skin dries out, becomes brittle and cracked, tense and itchy.

All areas of skin that cannot be protected with clothing, especially the face, lips and hands, are particularly at risk. With the right cleansing and care you can make a significant contribution to radiant skin. It is important to ensure that the skin does not dry out even further. Therefore, you should avoid frequent washing with soap. Facial toners containing alcohol also put unnecessary strain on the skin in winter. Mild cleansing milk, on the other hand, supplies the facial skin with moisture while cleansing and thus strengthens the skin’s protective film. Long hot baths or showers should be avoided. They dry out the skin too much. Oil baths are gentler than bubble baths, especially for dry skin, but cold-warm alternating showers or sauna sessions are even better. So-called moisturizing oil baths supply the skin with nourishing substances while bathing without drying it out. Re-greasing soaps or washing oils are also suitable for showering and washing. This means that less moisture is removed from the skin. If you then dry your skin gently and do not rub it, you will give the care ingredients the opportunity to be completely absorbed.

In order to maintain supple skin, targeted moisturizing is recommended. For this reason, apply cream all over your body after showering or bathing. Skin care creams are ideal here that, in addition to a high fat content, also contain irritation-relieving and calming substances such as linden blossom extract, almond, jojoba oil and calendula oil. These substances are particularly suitable for protecting the skin from drying out. In very cold temperatures, water-based creams should be avoided because the water evaporates in cold temperatures and frostbite can occur on the upper layer of skin. Water-in-oil emulsions are more suitable because they contain the water within the oil. Cream masks are ideal for caring for and pampering the skin of the face, neck and décolleté as they are applied thickly and remain on the skin for a while. In general, it should be mentioned that body and face creams should also contain urea in the cold season. Urea keeps moisture in the skin and, together with body sweat, forms the so-called acid mantle.

But it’s not just adequate external care that is necessary for healthy skin. Equally important is sufficient fluid intake to prevent the skin from drying out, as well as a diet rich in vitamins to prevent damage to the skin. Skin care in winter not only serves an aesthetic need, but only through intensive and correct care of the skin can dehydration and skin diseases be prevented.

Further topics on health and medicine

Share this: Facebook

X

