Number of employees rises to a new record of 46.1 million

Never before have more people been employed in Germany.

Nevertheless, the ongoing economic downturn is leaving its mark. The increase in employment is losing momentum.

Despite the ongoing economic downturn, more people have jobs in Germany than ever before. The number of employees rose by 90,000 to 46.1 million people in October. That shared that Federal Statistical Office with. The record from September, when employment rose to 46 million for the first time in the history of the Federal Republic, was once again surpassed.

Nevertheless, the recession is also leaving its mark on the robust labor market. The pace of employment growth is slowing. This is shown by the comparison with the previous year: 265,000 more people were employed in October than a year ago. In September 2023 the increase was 291,000 people. At the beginning of the year, the gap to the previous year was still over 430,000. “The long-term upward trend on the labor market continued with decreasing momentum,” write the statisticians.

The fact that employment increases from October to September is also due to seasonal effects after the end of the summer break. If you exclude such usual seasonal effects, the number of employed people increased slightly by 14,000 in October. Without seasonal effects, employment has been roughly stable since June, the statisticians calculated.

The German labor market is currently experiencing an unusual situation. Because although employment is increasing, unemployment is also increasing. According to the results of the labor force survey, 1.40 million people were unemployed in Germany in October 2023. That was 66,000 more people than a year ago. Adjusted for seasonal effects, the number of unemployed people was 7,000 higher in October than in September.

The fact that employment and unemployment are rising at the same time is primarily due to the many people from Ukraine who are seeking protection in Germany from Russia’s attacks on their country. Unlike other refugees and asylum seekers, Ukrainians are allowed to work in Germany immediately. They therefore appear in the statistics both as employees and as job seekers.

The number of unemployed is counted according to the concept of the International Labor Organization (ILO). It differs from registered unemployment, which is determined by the Federal Employment Agency. Information on the methodology can be found here.

