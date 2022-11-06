WHO predicts that climate change, between 2030 and 2050, will cause about 250,000 more deaths per year from malnutrition, malaria, diarrhea and heat stress.

The costs of direct damage to health (excluding costs in health-determining sectors such as agriculture, water and sanitation) are estimated to be between $ 2 billion and $ 4 billion annually by 2030. Faced with these estimates, and in view of Cop27, the World Health Organization launches an appeal to put health at the center with 4 key objectives: mitigation, adaptation, financing and collaboration to tackle the climate crisis.