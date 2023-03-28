We look forward to Easter and all the creative activities and decorations that can be done at this time. Colored eggs are of course the most popular Easter decoration and there are numerous ways to color them. Did you know that a dye can be obtained from onion skins? Yes, you can dye eggs with onion peel. Not only red onions, but also white ones. Try using our instructions and you will definitely be happy with the result!

Dye eggs with onion peel: what ingredients you need

You will definitely find everything you need for this Easter decoration with eggs in your kitchen. It’s easy and fun to make your own onion peel dye and decorate beautiful eggs.

Ingredients:

1 dozen eggs

peels of 10 onions

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

Clean nylon stockings cut into 4 inch pieces

Herbs, flour and/or leaves for decoration

Step-by-step coloring guide

Here are the steps on how to dye eggs with onion peel.

Place onion skins in a large soup pot. Make sure the eggs are clean. Slightly moisten the eggs and decorate with leaves/flour.

Place each egg in a piece of stocking and tie both ends together. Make sure the egg is wrapped tightly so the decoration stays in place.

Then place the prepared eggs in the pot with the onion skins. Cover with water so that it is about 3 cm above the eggs. Add the vinegar and place the saucepan over medium-high heat.

Bring to a boil, reduce the heat and simmer for 20 minutes.

Check the eggs for the desired color. When they are done, carefully take them out.

Allow to cool slightly and then remove the stockings and design pieces. Pat dry and oil if desired to give them a shine. Pat the dyed eggs dry with clean paper towels and buff with a little oil to give them a shine. It’s so easy and fun to dye eggs with onion peel.

Helpful tips for dyeing Easter eggs