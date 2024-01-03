Home » E-prescription: Digital prescriptions have been mandatory since January
E-prescription: Digital prescriptions have been mandatory since January

E-prescription: Digital prescriptions have been mandatory since January

Another way to receive and transmit e-prescriptions is the officially approved one App called “e-prescription”. It is available free of charge in the Google, Apple and Huawei app stores. She developed Gematik, which is responsible for building a secure data network for the German healthcare system. The main shareholder of this company is the Federal Ministry of Health.

This is how the e-prescription works via app

The doctor’s office sends a code to the e-prescription app. Insured people can show this in person at the pharmacy or forward it electronically – for example, to pick up the medication at a later date or have it delivered.

Voraus­setzungen

The smartphone should at least Android 7 or iOS 14 as an operating system and be NFC-enabled. The abbreviation stands for “Near Field Communication”. NFC enables data exchange between devices and is used, for example, in contactless payments.

You can also register in the app electronic health card with NFC function necessary, recognizable by a six-digit CAN number (see picture), as well as the associated pin. Insured people receive the pin from their health insurance company. They usually have to authenticate themselves specifically for this.

A notice: If the health card and cell phone are not NFC-capable, the app can only be used to a limited extent – for example, to scan prescription codes and redeem them at the pharmacy. If necessary, the health insurance companies will issue a new electronic health card.

