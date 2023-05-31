8
A new study underlines the importance of an early diagnosis against kidney cancer, but what are the symptoms to watch out for? Prevention is always better than cure, above all…
The article Early diagnosis helps fight kidney cancer: new study From INRAN.
Parola di Donna is a women’s news aggregator blog with gossip news, TV previews, tasty recipes, wellness and beauty. Follow Donna’s Word on Google News by clicking here or on Facebook by clicking here.
See also working together for a more resilient global health The Minister in Nagasaki for the meeting of health ministers