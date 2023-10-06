Home » EARTH OASIS press release October 5th, 2023 – Medicine and health, medical specialists and wellness
EARTH OASIS press release October 5th, 2023 – Medicine and health, medical specialists and wellness

EARTH OASIS press release October 5th, 2023 – Medicine and health, medical specialists and wellness

Multi-talented, high-ranking politician, healing medium – and “the other great healer” of central Brazil

Multi-talented, high-ranking politician, healing medium – and “the other great healer” of central Brazil

New Healing Journey to Two of Brazil’s Best Spiritual Mediums!

Almost unimaginable in German-speaking countries: a well-known medium, successful healer in a large spiritual center – and at the same time the speaker of a federal state’s parliament! In Brazil, with its long spiritual tradition, something like this is possible, although even there it is exceptional. MARLON SANTOS receives and treats several thousand people seeking healing every Saturday – and during the rest of the week he pursues his political work and his work as a successful agricultural entrepreneur. Spiritual doctors heal through Marlon under the direction of Dr. Ricardo – a doctor in the German Wehrmacht in his previous life.

Equally successful, and has been for over 50 years, is VALENTIM RIBEIRO, who is over 80 years old. At the time of the world-famous medium Joao in Abadiania, Valentim was always considered “the other great healer” of central Brazil. He never wanted to be in the spotlight and never wanted to travel abroad – but he was and is also extremely successful. Thousands of notarized healings alone, among the countless healings of illnesses of all kinds, including many of cancer, bear witness to Valentim’s wonderful work. He also has spiritual doctors who carry out spiritual operations through the healing medium. In their earthly lives they were doctors of a wide variety of disciplines – and also treated through Medium Valentim according to their respective abilities.

EARTH OASIS has been a pioneer in healing journeys for 24 years, particularly to Asia and South America. Brazil was always a very special focus of the trips, because it is rightly considered THE country in the world for spiritual healing. EARTH OASIS sees this new healing journey as probably the strongest in the 24 years of the holistic travel and event company with its heartfelt concerns HEALTH CONSCIOUSNESS HEALING. The treatments and spiritual surgeries with these two wonderful healing media are complemented by several visits to the world-famous Casa de Dom Inacio. In this “Spiritual Hospital” the healing work in the other two centers, Valentim and Marlon, can be deepened and intensified through meditation and prayer. For the first time, this new healing journey will take place from November 12th to December 4th. The next travel date has just been set: from March 3rd to 25th, 2024.

To deepen the content, we recommend the fascinating 25-minute film portrait about Marlon Santos (1), which was recorded on the occasion of his election as President of the Parliament of his state, Rio Grande do Sul. Plus the background conversation about the gifted healer Valentim(2) with Alexandra Stenner and Victor Rollhausen.

Spiritism – religion, philosophy and science at the same time – convincingly explains the very real phenomena of spiritual healing, channeling and every kind of communication and connection between the spiritual and material worlds. Particularly noteworthy are the fundamental works of Allan Kardec, who lived in France in the 19th century: THE BOOK OF GHOSTS and THE BOOK OF MEDIA. In the BOOK OF SPIRITS, over 1,000 existential questions are addressed to the spiritual world and answered precisely using spiritual science.

In Brazil itself, it was the legendary Chico Xavier, who died in 2002, who was voted by his compatriots as the most important Brazilian of all time. In around 460 channeled books he brings people closer to the knowledge and wisdom of highly developed spiritual beings.

Visit our website EARTH OASIS for more detailed information about this spectacular new healing journey (3).

Contact
EARTH OASIS GmbH
Victor Rollhausen
Aachener Str. 82
50674 Köln
49 (0)221 – 9128888

