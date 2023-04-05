Home Health Easter and Easter Monday, Rain and Hail in the Egg; let’s see where the umbrella will be used on holidays
Weather forecast for Easter and Easter Monday: there are interesting news

Confirmations arrive: at Easter and Easter Monday Italy will find itself divided between sun and rain (with some episodes of hail). In short, after days and days of hypotheses, doubts and projections, the sentence is that in many regions it will be necessary to keep an umbrella close at hand!

Nothing strange. The dynamism on the weather front is typical of Spring and essentially depends on the great atmospheric figures that in these weeks of transition are free to roam around the hemisphere, causing often extreme weather conditions and sudden transitions from heat to thunderstorms and vice versa.
As the map below shows, it clearly emerges that a vast will be positioned over Western Europe anticyclonic field (stable and sunny weather), while on the North East of the Old Continent colder and more unstable currents will undermine extending as far as the Mediterranean basin (risk of rain).

Cold high-altitude currents descending from northeastern Europe. Anticyclone further west
Without going around too much: it seems that during the holidays we will have to deal with the more capricious side of Spring mainly due to the meridian exchanges (from North to South) typical of the intermediate seasons.

Since Easter Day (Sunday 9 April) the entry of cold and unstable drafts at altitude could act as a trigger for the outbreak, even sudden, of temporal (colors blue/purple), locally accompanied by hailespecially during the afternoon hours. The map below indicates the areas most at risk of precipitation. With this type of dynamics, attention will be paid above all to the reliefs of the Triveneto (with local involvement of the nearby plains) and to the central-southern regions

Precipitation expected during the Easter day
. Very similar speech, always according to the latest updates, even for Easter Mondaywhich could be characterized by the typical instability of the afternoon hours: in fact, after a sunny morning we cannot exclude the risk of downpours with greater interest once again from the South.
Completely different speech for the Nord Ovest and for the Sardinia where the comeback of the African anti-cyclone will be able to screen the disturbed incursions: therefore space for more sunny spaces in these sectors, even if with not too high temperatures.

