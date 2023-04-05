Weather forecast for Easter and Easter Monday: there are interesting news

Confirmations arrive: at Easter and Easter Monday Italy will find itself divided between sun and rain (with some episodes of hail). In short, after days and days of hypotheses, doubts and projections, the sentence is that in many regions it will be necessary to keep an umbrella close at hand!

Nothing strange. The dynamism on the weather front is typical of Spring and essentially depends on the great atmospheric figures that in these weeks of transition are free to roam around the hemisphere, causing often extreme weather conditions and sudden transitions from heat to thunderstorms and vice versa.

As the map below shows, it clearly emerges that a vast will be positioned over Western Europe anticyclonic field (stable and sunny weather), while on the North East of the Old Continent colder and more unstable currents will undermine extending as far as the Mediterranean basin (risk of rain). Cold high-altitude currents descending from northeastern Europe. Anticyclone further west Without going around too much: it seems that during the holidays we will have to deal with the more capricious side of Spring mainly due to the meridian exchanges (from North to South) typical of the intermediate seasons.