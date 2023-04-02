Home Health Easter and Easter Monday weather trend, the latest updates « 3B Meteo
Easter and Easter Monday weather trend, the latest updates

by admin
Easter and Easter Monday weather trend, the latest updates « 3B Meteo
The cold air that will flow from Northern Europe during the Holy Week will probably also leave its mark during the Easter holidays, keeping the lower than average temperatures and unstable stretch conditions on some regions. It is currently difficult to say exactly which areas of Italy will be affected by the instability, even if they will tend to be those on the Adriatic side and the extreme south. Saturday Some areas of Northern Italy could also be involved if, as it seems, a new cold impulse will arrive channeled into the north-eastern flow which will remain active in central Europe. In particular, the pre-Alpine areas and the Northeast would see some reverses, as well as Marche, Abruzzo, Puglia, the Ionian regions and the major islands. Below average temperatures would allow snow to fall at low altitudes per period, around 1000m even in the Apennines.

Even on days of Easter and Easter Monday we could expect a similar evolution, with phenomena that would develop above all in the afternoon hours near mountainous areas. However, the cold influx would seem to begin to decrease from Easter Monday and to concentrate on the Balkan Peninsula, while from Western Europe an anticyclonic headland may begin to gain ground eastward, favoring greater stability in Italy starting from the western regions during the week. This is obviously a trend that could undergo even substantial changes in the coming days, due to the time distance. Continuous updates will follow.

Want to know if and when it will rain in your area? Discover the section dedicated to rainfall maps >> Here.

