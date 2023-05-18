Eating almonds twice a day: surprising truth

Eating almonds twice a day: the health effects

Almonds are a nutrient-rich and very versatile food produced from the almond tree that has been introduced to Italy for several centuries. In the South of the country, in particular, almond crops are well-established and known thanks to the adaptation of Mediterranean habitats to these edible seeds. Many doctors and nutritionists recommend including almonds in your daily diet, but it is important to bear in mind that they are also very nutritious and can have some health effects.

Figure 1 – Eating almonds twice a day is a very important healthy choice, thanks to the numerous beneficial properties of this food.

Almonds: healthy food and beneficial for health

Almonds represent a mix between a fruit and a seed, offering a good nutritional contribution. They are rich in vitamins and fibres, which makes them useful for strengthening the immune system, supplying energy to the body and promoting correct functionality of the digestive system (fibers help regulate digestion and intestinal transit).

Additionally, almonds are beneficial for bone health due to their calcium concentration. They are gluten-free and contain fatty acids such as omega 6, which contribute to the well-being of the skin.

Eat almonds but in moderation

However, one aspect to consider is the high calorie content of almonds. About half of their weight is made up of fat (lipids), even if these are “good” fats. Therefore, excessive consumption of almonds can result in high calorie intake. For example, 100 grams of almonds can provide over 600 calories.

Although almonds are easily digested, it is important to regulate consumption. In general, there are no problems eating almonds two or more times a day, as long as you stay within the limits recommended by food medicine, ie between 25 and 30 grams, corresponding to about 15-20 almonds.

Excessive consumption can lead to significant weight gain, although almonds have good satiating properties. Some symptoms indicative of excessive consumption include dizziness, flu, nausea and possible skin reactions. Also, if there is one or more inflammations in the body, excessive consumption of almonds could aggravate the situation.

However, a balanced diet that includes almonds is definitely recommended for those suffering from high cholesterol as well. Numerous studies have highlighted the positive action of these seeds in controlling cholesterol.

Sources