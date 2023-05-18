The PS5 barrier-free controller is officially named “Access Controller”, and more product photos and user interface details are released- Bahamut

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) announced today (5/18) that the PS5 barrier-free controller set “Project Leonardo” announced at CES in January this year will be named “Access Controller for PS5”, and announced more Product shots and a first look at the user interface.

“Access Controller” is a PS5 controller set for barrier-free needs. It is shaped like a disc and comes with a complete range of interchangeable components, including analog joystick caps and buttons of various shapes and sizes. Players can use these components to create different controller configurations, adjust the distance between the analog joystick and the game touchpad according to personal preferences, and find a configuration that meets their physical strength, range of motion, and specific physiological needs.

The Access Controller can be used as a standalone controller or paired with other Access Controllers and DualSense wireless controllers. Up to 2 sets of Access controllers and 1 set of DualSense wireless controllers can be used as a single virtual controller, allowing players to combine and pair devices according to specific game needs, or play cooperatively with other players. In addition, players can also expand through 4 sets of 3.5mm AUX ports to support various external keys and third-party auxiliary accessories, and use special keys, buttons or analog joysticks in combination with the Access controller.





The corresponding PS5 system software will provide an exclusive user interface for the Access controller, allowing players to tailor their own gaming experience through a series of options, including the combination of multiple sets of Access controllers and DualSense wireless controllers. The free configuration corresponds to the button input by the combination button, and the sensitivity of the analog joystick and the fine-tuning of the blind zone, etc. You can also set the button to be in trigger mode, so that you can continue to input as long as you press it without having to keep pressing it. All settings can be saved into different control profiles for individual needs or specific games/genres.

At present, SIE has not yet announced the specific time to market and price of the Access controller.