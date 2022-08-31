Not everyone has the same opinion on eggs, indeed the ideas about it are quite conflicting. This is because some count them among the most food nutrients in the world, others fear them because of the high content in cholesterol. Neither is totally wrong, both are right, but the fundamental importance of this food in thePower supply Human. What problems do we run into if we eliminate eggs from the diet? The chicken eggswhich are most commonly consumed are identified as the most nutritious.

In fact, they provide complete proteins in large quantities, and above all of high quality, and consequently all amino acids essentials that our body cannot naturally produce and in addition, they provide enormous quantities of various vitamins and minerals, among which we find vitamin A, riboflavin, folic acid, vitamin B6 and B12, choline, iron, calcium and even the of phosphorus and potassium. Therefore, it is undeniable that eggs are a source from above protein value and nutritious at almost negligible cost.

But we must certainly not forget the lipid component either, which is represented for 65% by triglycerides (against for example 98% of other foods), by the high presence of pectinwhich we can find inside the yolk and finally, in general by the presence of phospholipids (about 30%). Phospholipids confer beneficial and functional properties, including for example the emulsifying power, thanks to which the preparation of some foods is allowed, such as Mayo.

We can also highlight the large presence of fats, which, even if they are of animal origin, are generally monounsaturated and polyunsaturated (i.e., fats that have beneficial effects on our body). But we don’t have to rock on this, since in contrast, there is the quantity of cholesterol, which corresponds to about 5%, or 200 mg / egg. In fact, consuming even just two eggs is much higher than the daily requirementwhich is around 300 milligrams.

However, it should be pointed out that the presence of lecithinon the one hand, is able to favor the reverse transport of cholesterol, which takes place from the arteries up to liveralso enhancing the activity of Hdl (ie good cholesterol) and on the other, it is able to enhance brain activities and even digestion processes. In fact, to give an example, only two soft-boiled eggsare disposed of from our stomach in just over two hours, compared to the three necessary to digest a whole portion of carne. This happens because the digestion times are directly proportional to the fats used and tend to increase if the condiments are brought to high temperatures (fried eggs).