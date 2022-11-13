Photo by Priscilla Du Preez/Unsplash

Health also and above all passes from the table. Eating is a pleasure, yes, ma ‘eat in a healthy and balanced way ‘ it is a commitment that is built on a daily basis. It is not enough to assemble ingredients, you have to have them awareness of what you put on your plate to introduce the right nutrients, without excesses or deficiencies. A choice that cannot be restricted to sporadic inspired moments, but rather a good basic habit for the entire weekly period.

It would be enough to learn the basic principles to apply the rule without the need for privations, sacrifices or doses weighed to the milligram. Eating healthy also means lose weight, but in the correct and natural way. The important thing is the balance applied to the three meals of the day, without overdoing it. And both the body and the spirit will benefit from it.

What does it mean to eat healthy

Fruits and vegetables provide vitamins, minerals and fiber. Meat, fish, eggs and legumes, proteins. Bread, pasta and rice, carbohydrates. Eating healthy really means combine foods in a balanced waydoing though beware of saltand to the fats of the seasonings and of processed foods. Without forgetting thewater: you should drink at least two liters a day to rebalance the liquids lost during the day.

Following a balanced and varied diet, perhaps inspired by our Mediterranean diet, therefore leads to check your weight it's at keep various risks to our health at bay. This is the case with arterial hypertension, cardiovascular diseases, metabolic imbalances, type 2 diabetes and even some forms of cancer. Naturally, then, healthy eating must be combined with moderate and constant physical activity, as well as active lifestyles.

So how do you start eating healthy? We asked the Dr. Roberta SabatiniMedical Surgeon Specialized in Food Science and Dietitian, who answered us with several advice, to be put into practice immediately in our menu.

How to start eating healthy?

“Eating healthily means following afeeding varieswhich guarantees an adequate contribution of elements belonging to different classes: proteins, carbohydrates, water, vitamins and minerals. A diet in which we try to take foods that have not undergone too many transformation processes ».

“It favors the correct functioning of the main vital functions, the cardiovascular and immune systems”.

Tips for healthy eating: let’s not forget organic products

Ban on the use of synthetic chemicals (pesticides, fertilizers, herbicides, fungicides, insecticides and pesticides), GMOs (allowed under the maximum threshold of 0.9%) and ban on antibiotics and hormones on farms. Organic products must do without artificial “aids”, focusing instead on the natural defenses put in place by the plant through organic systems. Precisely for this reason an organic food is richer in vitamins and antioxidants and therefore has a higher nutritional value than a traditional food. The health benefits? They are safer and more controlled products, have fewer toxins and strengthen the metabolism, as well as having a protective and restorative action for the body. Without forgetting the minimal impact on the ecosystem.

Eating healthy and losing weight: is it possible?

“Of course! Avoiding junk-food foods and choosing the correct composition of meals allows the body to properly consume what has been introduced. In particular, following this type of diet avoids incurring malnutrition which is not to be understood only by defect but also by excess (overweight, obesity) ».

How to eat healthy for breakfast

“Within a healthy weekly scheme, you can opt for breakfast latte o yogurt, also delactosed. A serving of carbohydrates such as plain biscuits or cake without creams, perhaps prepared with wholemeal flours. Or again cornflakes enriched by oily dried fruit: almonds, walnuts, hazelnuts ».

Tips for healthy eating: sample menu