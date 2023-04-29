Eating oil can lower the glycemic index: it changes your life, here’s how to do it

Among the many benefits of extra virgin olive oil there is one that can help us defend against lethal diseases. Here is the new discovery.

Sugars and fats, if you know them you avoid them. By now everyone knows it, and in these weeks of transition to the hot season we hear it repeated even more often, in view of the swimsuit rehearsal. But at stake, in addition to aesthetics, there is something far more important: our health. The good news is that a product present in all domestic kitchens can make the difference.

Not everyone is aware of this, but a dressing based on extra virgin olive oil is enough to reduce the impact of sugars in this or that dish. The condiment par excellence of the Mediterranean diet also manages to lower the overall glycemic index of the meal, like all fats. This is confirmed by a study by the Italian Society of Diabetes (SID).

A very precious virtue of extra virgin olive oil

According to experts, taking a good extra virgin olive oil can help protect against the cardiovascular and microvascular complications of diabetes, and to contain glycemic peaks after meals in people affected by this pathology. Extra virgin olive oil is good for you because it contains polyphenols, substances with a high antioxidant power. Two hours after the meal, the subjects who took green gold showed lower glucose and higher insulin levels.

Recent studies have also shown that postprandial spikes in glucose and cholesterol are particularly harmful for people at risk of atherosclerotic complications, such as heart attack and stroke. Not to mention the anti-aging functions of EVO oil for skin and bones. And if you’re wondering if there are ad hoc delicious recipes, the answer is certainly yes. To lower the concentration of glucose, properly seasoned artichokes are ideal. They also guarantee the correct functioning of the liver, increase the secretion of bile, favor the digestion of fats, the contraction of the gallbladder and its emptying.

Watch out instead for bananas, especially if they are very ripe: they have a very high glycemic index, often close to 70. It is therefore better not to eat them every day, and to opt for the green or unripe ones, because they contain less sugar than the ripe ones and the starch immediately turns into free sugars. Notwithstanding that bananas also bring a number of benefits in terms of prevention of chronic diseases and depression, blood pressure control, cholesterol contrast, as well as having laxative properties.

