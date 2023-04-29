Sony Xperia 1 V may become the first device of LYTIA sensor brand

Sony announced that it will announce a new generation of Xperia flagship on May 11, 2023, which is expected to be Xperia 1 V; in the trailer, you can see that Sony has specially combined the photosensitive element with the slogan “Next ONE is coming”, which seems to foretell the photosensitive element And imaging technology will be the focus of the product. At the same time, Sony’s official community in China also hinted that it will be equipped with Next Gen Sensor. All signs seem to imply that Xperia 1 V may be the first product with Sony LYTIA sensor.

Sony LYTIA does not refer to a new technical architecture, but to replace the long-established Exmor as a new Sony sensor brand. LYTIA’s name “Light Metaphor” in China also means that Sony hopes to emphasize that the LYTIA brand is related to light. The dynamic performance of LYTIA has excellent performance, but in essence, LYTIA is the rebranding of Exmor mobile phone sensor, and the technology will continue the integration of Sony Exmor.

It is not yet confirmed whether Sony will use LYTIA brand components for the three photosensitive components of Xperia 1 V, or only the main component will use LYTIA brand products. It was previously rumored that the main component of Xperia 1 V will use 48MP components, and the other two components Maintain 12MP, but since the 48MP component is still 12MP after pixel merging, from a marketing point of view, Sony may also emphasize the use of three 12MP components and provide an additional 48MP mode.

