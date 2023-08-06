Eberhofer actor Sebastian Bezzel: “Sex problems as a silent protest”

Word & picture publishing group – health reports

While policeman Franz Eberhofer has a lull in bed in the new crime thriller “Rehragout-Rendezvous”, his actor wants to be an action film hero again

Taking care of his health is not easy for Sebastian Bezzel. Especially during the shooting of the Eberhofer crime novels, there are always trays with sweets and sausage rolls – the actor can hardly say no to that. Neither does his alter ego, the village policeman Franz Eberhofer, who also has a weakness for an unhealthy lifestyle. Nevertheless, only 35 percent of the lovable anti-hero was in Bezzel himself, as he reveals in an interview with the health magazine “Apotheken Umschau”.

Village policeman Eberhofer: Does he need a foreplay now?

In the latest crime thriller “Rehragout-Rendezvous”, Eberhofer has sex problems. Actor Bezzel describes it as a “silent protest” against his girlfriend Susi, who represents the mayor in the film episode and is making a career for herself. Bezzel likes one scene in particular. “Then Susi says the great sentence: ‘What’s that about? After 20 years you suddenly need an audition?'” How much Eberhofer is in Bezzel, he doesn’t want to reveal to the “Apotheken Umschau”. Only so much: “The filmmaker Luis Buñuel said that the first time he really felt free was when his libido was completely extinguished, as if he were freed from a tyrant. I liked that. You don’t get any younger, and he sentence is somehow comforting.”

Future plans as an action movie hero

At the age of 52, the native of Garmisch-Partenkirchner, who now lives in Hamburg, would like to play a real action film hero again Action, but also about a different physicality, a different appearance, more upright, wider at the top, narrower at the bottom.”

