Pepper is not such a harmless spice, especially in the presence of some pathologies or symptoms. There are cases in which the health of those who take it can worsen, so it is preferable to eat without: here is who must be very careful

It is one of the most used spices in cooking, all over the world. In Italy as much as in China or India, those who love the pepe it consumes it in the form of powder, coarsely ground or even whole. It goes well with all savory dishes because it is a concentrate of rather intense flavor, given by a named substance piperine. Medicine and herbal medicine have been using it since ancient times, even in curative purpose: is one of the most important herbal remedies In circulation.

It stimulates metabolism and digestion and is considered by the Traditional Chinese Medicine a strong warmer. The various Ministries of Health agree that pepper favors the secretion of gastric juices facilitating theabsorption of nutrients and facilitating the thermogenesis: it is therefore an excellent ally against obesity. It is one of the active ingredients on which slimming and purifying supplements are based, also because it assists the absorption of other substances making them bio-available and ready for absorption. Its principles are enhanced when combined with the curcuminimportant for liver function.

Pepper, do not use it if you have these symptoms or these conditions

In case of intestinal problems such as flatulence and diarrhea, the pepe acts as an antibacterial and anti-inflammatory. At the same time, for traditional Chinese medicine it is also useful against seasonal ailments not respiratory tract pathologiessuch as phlegm and colds.

Finally, it is recommended for stimulate the appetiteis considered a natural antidepressant because it acts as a natural mood tonic by stimulating the production of endorphins, it has qualities analgesics against muscle pain e aphrodisiacs.

There are cases, however, where pepper turns out to be harmful. It is potentially very irritating due to its ability to stimulate gastric juices or inflame mucous membranes. Who suffers from gastro-oesophageal reflux, gastritis, ulcer, hemorrhoids it is good that you use it in small doses or completely exclude it from your diet.