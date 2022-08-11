Open one can of tuna for many it has become a Celtic practice that allows you to supply the best of proteins at low cost and without being forced to cook. But what happens to the body if we overeat canned tuna? There is a side effect to consider, which should push us to limit the consumption of this food to a minimum as much as possible (if not to avoid it altogether) and some scientific research has revealed this.

One of the main disadvantages of eating often canned tuna is the presence within this fish of mercurio. Depending on how much and, above all, the type of tuna you consume, it is possible to take a more or less high amount of this substance, which can lead to potential health risks. The consumption of fish and shellfish accounts for over 90% of human exposure to mercurio in the United States and tuna caught in the Pacific Ocean accounts for 40% of this total exposure, according to a study published in Environmental Health Perspectives.

Mercury, which enters the environment due to various types of manufacturing activities, is deposited in lakes, rivers and oceans. From here it obviously enters the life cycle of aquatic organisms. But mercury in the oceans is also a decomposition product of natural organic carbon, scientists report in the journal. Global Biological Cycles.

When the mercurio enters the water, in both cases, the microorganisms manage to transform it into a highly toxic form known as methylmercury that accumulates in the flesh of the fish we consume. Methylmercury especially accumulates in larger predators, which is why larger fish, such as tuna, are more risky to eat than, for example, simple sardines.

Fish so they have different mercury levels. Canned tuna has relatively high levels of mercury for this reason its consumption could potentially become harmful in excess of three servings per week. According to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), almost everyone has a small amount of methylmercury in their blood (but it is below the maximum levels that can trigger negative health effects). But the methylmercury is a powerful neurotoxinso eating too much fish can actually cause mercury poisoning.

Among the main symptoms of poisoning we have: itching or tingling sensation in the toes and hands, muscle weakness, coordination problems, and speech and hearing disorders with reduced peripheral vision. It should also be noted that high levels of mercury in women pregnant they are extremely dangerous to the fetus as they can cause central nervous system disorders in their babies.