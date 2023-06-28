Ecstasy: what you need to know about the drug and its dangers >

Status: 06/27/2023 3:50 p.m

Often decried as a harmless party drug, ecstasy is extremely dangerous. The biggest: Too many unknown and always new ingredients.

“Super Mario”, “Nike Dunk”, “Hello Kitty”, “Minion” or “Owl” – what sounds like funny props from the children’s room is actually extremely dangerous. Because these names hide some of the most dangerous Ecstasy or MDMA pills on the market. But what is ecstasy anyway? How does it work and what makes this drug so dangerous? And what should parents watch out for if they suspect their children might be using these drugs? The answers to these questions are here.

What is ecstasy?

Ecstasy, also known as XTC or E, is a fully synthetic drug that has become known primarily as a party drug in the past because of its euphoric effect. Increasingly, however, it is also consumed away from techno events or parties. Chemically, ecstasy is close to amphetamines and is therefore an amphetamine derivative based on the main active ingredient MDMA. MDMA is short for methylenedioxymethylamphetamine and causes euphoria, excites, increases sensory sensitivity and has mind-altering effects. MDMA is often used interchangeably with ecstasy and vice versa. What was true for the early days of the party drug in the 1980s is no longer entirely true today. In the meantime, ecstasy has become more of a collective term for pills with a wide variety of substances. In addition to MDMA, the related substance MDE can also be included, but combinations of amphetamines and caffeine and other toxic substances have also been found.

Colorful ecstasy pills in a jar. How do I recognize ecstasy?

Ecstasy is usually sold in tablet form. The pills are not only available in different colors and shapes, but also with different embossing of cartoon characters, labels such as “Heineken”, “Red Bull” or “Dior” or in the form of emojis. The dangerous thing about it is that the exact ingredients are usually only known to the manufacturer and are almost impossible for the consumer to identify just by looking at them. Even tablets that look completely the same can also contain completely different active ingredients.

How does ecstasy work?

If one assumes that ecstasy is taken with an MDMA active ingredient, ecstasy stimulates the release of the neurotransmitters dopamine, norepinephrine and serotonin in the brain. This leads to extreme euphoria with all its “positive” and negative characteristics for the consumer himself and for his environment:

Increased self-esteem Lower inhibition threshold Increased pleasure Increased blood pressure, pulse and heartbeat Increased body temperature Suppression of tiredness, thirst and hunger

But: Because of the many different mixtures that exist on the ecstasy market, the effect is usually completely unpredictable. In addition, the effect depends not only on the ingredients themselves, but also on the environment in which the user finds himself, on personal mood and also on individual expectations of the drug. In general, however, the following effects can be observed

Excessive feelings of happiness and love, relaxation, changes in visual perception, increased body awareness, stimulating and invigorating feeling

The effect usually occurs 20 to 80 minutes after ingestion and lasts for about four hours.

What makes ecstasy so dangerous?

On the one hand, the already mentioned uncertainty regarding the ingredients, on the other hand, the sometimes life-threatening side effects. Since the body’s classic warning signals are switched off by ecstasy consumption, pain, exhaustion, nausea or thirst can often not be recognized in good time. In the worst case, this can lead to a collapse – especially in people who suffer from previous illnesses such as heart damage or asthma. But even undetected depressions or psychoses can be activated by taking ecstasy and lead to serious nervous breakdowns.

In addition, if the ecstasy pill consists of toxic substances and dangerous mixtures, it can also lead to worrying states of anxiety, allergic reactions and poisoning.

How addictive is ecstasy?

If taken frequently, ecstasy has a high potential for psychological dependence. So there are rarely physical withdrawal symptoms, but the consumer is increasingly longing for the positive effects – even if these can usually never be reproduced one-to-one. Tolerances are also quickly developed, increasing the need for stronger or more frequent dosing. The so-called “ecstasy hangover” can lead to depression, depression and mood swings during the breaks in taking it.

Is ecstasy illegal?

MDMA was included in Appendix I of the German Narcotics Act with effect from August 1, 1986 with the Second Narcotics Law Amendment Ordinance. As a result, MDMA and Ecstasy are prohibited without exception. Production, trade and possession are punishable. According to § 29 ff paragraph 1 BtMG, this can result in a fine or imprisonment. In the case of small amounts, however, charges can be waived.

What can I do if my child uses ecstasy?

If children or young people have the following symptoms in the family, in the community or at school, these could be after-effects of ecstasy use:

Symptoms of exhaustionPain in the kidneysLoss of appetiteDepressive moodsAnxiety

If consumption of ecstasy is suspected, it is important not to jump to conclusions. The Federal Center for Health Education recommends clarifying all the backgrounds in a conversation first. In the second step, the help of an addiction counseling center or the family doctor can also be called in. It is important not to judge or scold the children. Drug use can only be controlled in the short and long term by maintaining the basis of trust. In schools, also supporting through preventive educational events or teaching units. Because often children and young people are not aware of the mentioned dangers behind the consumption of ecstasy.

The nationwide “Addiction & Drugs Hotline” is available around the clock on (01805) 313 031 to reach. It offers telephone advice, help and information about drugs and addiction. The Federal Center for Health Education (BZgA) has set up an information hotline for addiction prevention, which can be reached Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the telephone number (0221) 89 20 31. The BZgA offers a directory of addiction counseling centers in Germany on the Internet.

