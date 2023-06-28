Home » National Athletics Championships: Olympic champion Gong Lijiao easily wins the championship and refreshes his personal best of the season-Qianlong.com.cn
Sports

The 2023 National Athletics Championships and World Championships and Asian Games Trials will start the second competition day on the 28th. Tokyo Olympic champion and Chinese women’s shot put star Gong Lijiao won the championship with a score of 20.06 meters, setting a new personal best result of the season. The women’s javelin star Lu Huihui won the gold medal with a score of 62.35 meters, and the Olympic champion Liu Shiying won the silver medal.

In the women’s shot put competition, the famous star Gong Lijiao showed a good state. He threw 19 meters 88 in the second throw, and none of the subsequent four throws was lower than 19 meters. Finally, he won the gold with the fifth throw of 20 meters 06. This distance not only refreshed his personal best of the season, but also tied the world‘s second best result in women’s shot put this season.

After the race, Gong Lijiao said that he suffered from a back injury some time ago and had the idea of ​​giving up, but he chose to persevere in order to achieve his goal of breaking through 21 meters. Looking forward to the Hungarian World Championships, Gong Lijiao said: “I will get back the gold medal I lost last time (Oregon World Championships).”

Also breaking the personal best result of the season is Lu Huihui, a famous women’s javelin thrower. In the competition, she staged “one throw and one throw”, throwing 62 meters 35 on the first throw, and finally won the championship with this result. Tokyo Olympic champion Liu Shiying did not perform well in the first throw. After a brief adjustment, she won the silver medal with a second throw of 61 meters 63, which also rewrote her best result of the season.

In the men’s long jump competition, Wang Jianan, the champion of the Oregon World Championships and a famous Chinese long jump player, performed well. He jumped out of 8.26 meters in the second attempt and overwhelmed all opponents, easily securing the gold medal. (over)

