Ecuador: Villavicencio’s deputy presidential candidate – Last minute

Andrea Gonzalez, originally set to be deputy to slain Ecuadorian candidate Fernando Villavicencio will run for president in his place in the August 20 election, the party announced.





“Our movement will change the presidential ‘ticket’ by running Andrea Gonzalez for president,” the centrist Construye party said in a statement. “Andrea will ensure Fernando Villacencio’s legacy and millions of Ecuadorians will accompany him in this task.”



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

