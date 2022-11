With his brace in Bergamo in twenty minutes Edin Dzeko has shown once again that the time that passes for him is not a problem, indeed, it is like good wine, getting older gets better. All thanks to one obsessive care of his body and of the family, in particular of his wife, who supports him in all respects, allowing him to train and follow a very healthy lifestyle even at home. So let’s discover the secrets of the competitive longevity of the Inter player.