Edoardo dies at 18, open investigation

Mourning in the Padua area: Edoardo Zattin died at the age of 18 after an illness while training in boxing. According to what was reconstructed, the young man had blown his nose and then passed out. He opened a judicial inquiry.

tragedy to Padovawhere a boy of only 18 years, Edward Zattin, resident in Este, died suddenly after taking part in a boxing workout. The causand what happened are currently unknown and the Prosecutor of the Venetian city has decided to open an inquiry to clarify the matter. It will most likely also be requested the autopsy.

Edoardo had felt ill on Wednesday evening: he had blown his naso in a break during boxing training at the Move gym in Monselice and had suddenly lost consciousness.

Il first aid arrived by the instructors present at the time, then the young athlete was loaded onto an ambulance which left from the nearby hospital in Schiavonia: here the medical staff, faced with a complicated clinical picture, decided for transport to Padua.

His conditions immediately seemed very serious: as the hours went by, the situation worsened and he was hospitalized in the neurosurgical resuscitation department of the Padua hospital, where he remained until he was declared brain dead on Thursday evening. It is not yet clear what he may have unleashed the cerebral hemorrhage. Based on the report from the hospital, the Padua prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation on the case, for the moment without suspects or crime hypotheses.

Meanwhile, mother Manuela Borile and father Enrico Zattin have authorised organ harvesting boy’s. The 18-year-old attended the fourth accounting school at theCertificate of Este. The head teacher, Alessandro Donà, described Edoardo as a brilliant and responsible boy, with a school average close to 8.

