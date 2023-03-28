“Edoardo has removed your follow on Instagram”, Antonella Fiordelisi stings Micol Incoravaia who, however, does not respond: “The level of the conversation is very low”.

The comparison between Antonella fiordelisi e Micol Corvaia to Big Brother Vip it was inevitable. The level of the conversation is very low, as Mico underlined, given that Fiordelisi explains that Edoardo Donnamaria has unfollowed Micol and Clizia: “Let’s close this thing, come on, I’m surprised how you feel about addressing me like this.”

The words of Antonella Fiordelisi

Antonella Fiordelisi’s words were judged very childish especially by the public and commentators in the studio. Here’s what she said:

I came here because once again I feel that you have not behaved very well towards me. From the outside you understand more things, but also Edoardo. I didn’t come out because the haters voted for me, but the fans who joined in and saw me suffer. I’ve always played alone. Edoardo has unfollowed you.

Micol Incorvaia’s reply

Micol Incorvaia was appalled by what Antonella Fiordelisi said, not even having the ability to be able to reply due to the absurdity of her theses: “I’m sorry he unfollowed me, but I had no reason to badmouth anything. I’m completely terrified of being with this one, such a low level that I don’t feel like carrying on the conversation.”

Antonella Fiordelisi to Micol Incorvaia: “You were naive with Nicole, I would have destroyed her”

The reactions of the study

Giulia Salemi who always tells the sentiment on Twitter, this time pointed out to Alfonso Signorini that perhaps it was not the case to read the tweets because everyone commented very negatively on what Antonella Fiordelisi did: “There was no great maturity, let’s say”. Orietta Berti did not send them to say: “That lady”, in reference to Antonella Fiordelisi, “You mustn’t have read what has been said about you so negatively all these days evidently”.