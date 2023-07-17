Low carb: Rice, pasta and potatoes from the day before have fewer calories

The reason: the starch side dishes don’t hit the figure as much if they are pre-cooked and left to cool overnight.

Eating low or even no carb is a way of life and very popular right now. Starch supplements are often avoided, as they are unfortunately frowned upon as fattening foods. But: Rice, pasta and potatoes from the day before have fewer calories if they have been refrigerated overnight – or longer. Because when heated, starchy food cools down, so-called resistant starch is formed. It is one of the dietary fibers, passes through the small intestine undigested and therefore does not provide any calories.

Potatoes from the day before contain around ten percent less digestible starch

Potatoes from the day before contain around ten percent less digestible starch than freshly cooked ones. Even if they are reheated after cooling down. So also when we make fried potatoes out of it. But watch out: the calories reduced by cooling are unfortunately quickly offset if you work with a lot of oil or cream as an ingredient. So it is better to dress the potato salad with vegetable stock and some vinegar or a light yoghurt sauce. And just quickly put the rice or pasta back into the boiling water instead of frying them in lots of butter until crispy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

