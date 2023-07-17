Which program to use for Windows backup? Some good options

After explaining how to activate Copilot AI on Windows 11, let’s go back to talking about the Operating System Microsoft for further information that could be useful to you: here are some of the most useful programs for backing up your data and PC.

In the meantime, among the most popular, we will suggest some free options. Among them, certainly EaseUS Todo Backup Free e Perfect Backup they are right for you. They have a good interface and are reliable. In addition, they include the most common dedicated features, including automatic backup scheduling.

Apart from these, other good free alternatives are Paragon Backup & Recovery Free e FBackup, with the latter being the only option among the non-paid ones to guarantee operation also with other operating systems. Furthermore, FBackup can be unlocked in its full version for only 10 dollars.

Among the paid ones we point out instead iDrive, perhaps the most popular of all and which guarantees operation on multiple platforms, including Linux, Mac and iOS. We also recommend Backblaze, if none of the previous options have convinced you entirely.

If you are looking for a practical method for recover the passwords saved on your smartphone on your PCwe advise you to follow our guide to the functioning of the Google Password Manager, which works on both browsers and Android.

