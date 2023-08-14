EG.5 Variant: WHO Monitors and Assesses the Risk of the Covid-19 Variant

Variant EG.5: Monitoring and Risk Assessment by WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) is closely monitoring the EG.5 variant of the Covid-19 virus, which is currently experiencing a numerical “comeback” in Italy. Surveillance of these variants is crucial in understanding their potential impact on global public health.

According to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the SARS-CoV-2 virus is circulating worldwide, causing deaths and adapting to new situations. This highlights the importance of continuous monitoring and careful risk assessment of new variants.

WHO is concerned about the possibility of a more dangerous variant emerging, which could lead to a sudden increase in cases and deaths. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus emphasized that the risk associated with Covid-19 to global public health remains high, reminding us that the pandemic is not over. Despite progress in managing the pandemic, it is crucial to remain vigilant.

Globally, the number of Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths has been declining in recent months. This positive trend suggests that containment measures and vaccination campaigns are having a significant effect. However, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus noted that a significant number of countries are not reporting data to WHO, which can negatively impact risk assessment and understanding of the pandemic’s global trends.

The EG.5 variant, also known as Eris, has received attention from the WHO. It has been classified as a variant of interest, indicating that it could have significant impacts on the spread of the virus and disease severity. The WHO recently lifted the alert for EG.5, moving it from a “variant under monitoring” to a “variant of interest,” highlighting the need for ongoing analysis and attention.

Based on available evidence, the public health risk associated with the EG.5 variant is assessed as low globally. However, this does not imply that the variant is harmless, but rather that the risk of spread and adverse impact is currently considered low. The EG.5 variant has been aligned with the risk levels associated with other variants such as Arturo XBB.1.16 and Kraken.

Although the EG.5 variant shows increased prevalence and immune escape characteristics, no changes in disease severity have been reported yet. There are no confirmed associations between Covid-19 hospitalizations and the new EG.5 variant. However, due to its greater ability to spread and immune escape characteristics, there is a risk that it could cause an increase in cases and become dominant in some countries or even globally.

In conclusion, the risk assessment of the EG.5 variant provides a complex picture. While the risk to global public health is currently considered low, it is essential to remain vigilant and ready to act in the face of new challenges. Adherence to preventive measures, promotion of vaccination, and careful monitoring of public health conditions are crucial in effectively addressing the ongoing challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

