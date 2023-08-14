Marijuana plantation discovered in the Cosentino area, one arrest – News

A marijuana plantation with 2,492 shrubs was discovered in the territory of San Donato di Ninea by the carabinieri and by the hunters of the Calabria airborne squadron who arrested a 33-year-old man on charges of cultivation and possession of narcotic substances.





The cultivation, with plants in perfect vegetative state and a height of between 60 and 180 centimetres, had been planted in a hidden and very isolated area away from roads and houses, adjacent to the Cozzo del Pellegrino. It had also been arranged in several terraces and equipped with a well thought-out artisanal irrigation system connected directly to a source of spring water.





After identifying the plantation, the Cacciatori di Calabria lay in position for days in the area until they noticed the thirty-three year old who, living in a makeshift tent about 200 meters away, approached the irrigation system to check the plant growth.





The military, with the coordination of the Castrovillari Public Prosecutor’s Office, subsequently proceeded to destroy the plants in safety by sampling some of them for the technical investigations that will be carried out by the Narcotics Analysis Laboratory of Vibo Valentia, in order to verify the quantity of active present.





The military investigations continue to ascertain the possible involvement of other people and, above all, the destination of the narcotic substance on the retail market.



