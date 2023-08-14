Discover the Eternal Themes of Life and Death in the Classic Manga “Fire Bird” by Osamu Tezuka

The classic manga “Fire Bird” by the renowned cartoonist Osamu Tezuka is set to make a comeback after nearly 10 years. Known for its exploration of the themes of “life” and “death,” the manga delves into the story of a divine phoenix bird that can be reborn from the ashes of fire. Legend has it that those who taste the blood of the fire bird can attain “eternal life.”

“Fire Bird” was first brought to life in an animated adaptation in 2004. Now, it is being re-adapted with the original “Wangxiang Chapter” as the main focus of the story. Titled “Fire Bird: Eden 17,” the new adaptation will be released exclusively on Disney+ on September 13th.

The “Eden 17” chapter follows the journey of a couple, Lumi and her husband, George, as they escape Earth in search of a better life on the planet “Eden 17.” However, upon their arrival, they discover that the planet is devoid of human life and is instead plagued by a desolate environment. Lumi is forced to isolate herself in a sleeping cabin. When she wakes up after 1300 years, she finds that her husband and son are no longer by her side. The residents view her sudden appearance as that of a queen-like figure. Amidst a series of events, Lumi, who has lost her loved ones, decides to return to Earth in search of inner comfort and hope. But unexpectedly, tragedy befalls her.

The upcoming adaptation boasts a star-studded voice cast. Miyazawa Rie, a renowned actor, singer, and voice actor, takes on the role of Lumi. Yosuke Kubozuka lends his voice to George, while child star Honoka Yoshida plays Com (tentative translation), and stage actor Kazusei Ogata portrays the space businessman Zudarban (tentative translation).

Directed by Shoshiro Nishimi, known for his work on “Evil Boy” and “Mutafukaz,” and produced by animation company STUDIO4°C, “Fire Bird: Eden 17” features Tatsuzo Nishida as the chief animation director, responsible for the character design. Shinji Kimura oversees the art direction, and popular composer Takasuke Muramatsu creates the soundtrack.

In an interesting development, both an album version and a movie version of “Fire Bird” are set to be released in the same year. “Fire Bird: Eden 17” will premiere on Disney+ on September 13, while the film version, titled “Fire Bird: Flower of Eden,” is scheduled to release in Japan on November 3. The film version will reportedly have two endings, adding further suspense and intrigue to the story.

As of now, there is no information about the release of the film version in Taiwan, but interested fans are encouraged to stay tuned to the official website of VOGUE for the latest updates.

“Fire Bird” fans, both old and new, can look forward to immersing themselves in this captivating tale that explores the true meaning of life through its themes of love, hate, life, and death. With the combination of Tezuka’s grand thoughts and the talent behind the adaptation, “Fire Bird: Eden 17” promises to be a masterpiece that will leave audiences captivated and craving for more.

Note: Images of the animation and movie posters for “Fire Bird: Eden 17” and “Fire Bird: Flower of Eden” can be found on the Disney+ website and the official VOGUE website, respectively.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

